Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,656 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,953,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,531,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 287,983 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $188.19 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day moving average is $212.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.75, for a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,961,222.75. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

