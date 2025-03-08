Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $131.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

