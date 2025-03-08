Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 288 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.36.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.