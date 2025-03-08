Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 237.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $325,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $718,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $99.95 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This trade represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

