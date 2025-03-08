Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,812,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $241.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

