Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $234,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,961. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $149,683.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,109.20. This represents a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,198 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $60.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

