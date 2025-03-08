Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 48,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $218,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,565,833.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,521 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.