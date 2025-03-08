Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 48,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $218,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,565,833.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,521 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

