BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

