First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.