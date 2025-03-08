Assetmark Inc. Purchases 10,972 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTD opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

