Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,018,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $52,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRC shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

CRC stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

