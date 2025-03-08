M&T Bank Corp Sells 18,849 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after acquiring an additional 981,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 32.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 335,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $2,358,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,089. This represents a 34.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RYAN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RYAN opened at $69.31 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.