M&T Bank Corp Acquires 613 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of KBR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

