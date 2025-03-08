AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 23 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $891.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $950.26 and a 200 day moving average of $840.53. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

