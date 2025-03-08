Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of C$9.15 and a 52-week high of C$45.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.45.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

