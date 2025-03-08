AMG National Trust Bank Sells 6,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 348,989 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.