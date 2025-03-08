Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

