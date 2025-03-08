Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TSS during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TSS during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

Insider Transactions at TSS

In related news, CEO Darryll E. Dewan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,636.22. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $226.85 million, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.79. TSS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

