Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $37.25 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

