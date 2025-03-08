Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $194.38 and a 1 year high of $226.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

