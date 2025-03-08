Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

