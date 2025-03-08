Atria Investments Inc Invests $4.12 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

