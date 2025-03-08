Atria Investments Inc Sells 215 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 4.2 %

JKHY stock opened at $191.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

