Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $264.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

