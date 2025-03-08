Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,161 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $933,524,000 after buying an additional 135,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average is $243.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.