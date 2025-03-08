Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,104 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $49,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,091 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 622,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 142,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 319.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares in the company, valued at $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

