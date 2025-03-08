Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,306,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after purchasing an additional 800,930 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 694,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 589,063 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 5.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $261.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.20. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

