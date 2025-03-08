Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 67,079 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $51,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,499,000 after buying an additional 365,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,534,000 after buying an additional 154,536 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.1 %

APAM opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.