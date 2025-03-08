Keybank National Association OH Sells 6 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,835.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,873.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,979.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total transaction of $6,585,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,773 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

