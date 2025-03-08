Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,929 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Down 3.2 %

FTDR opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

