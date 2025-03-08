VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF worth $60,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMDL opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.0682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Profile

The VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (BMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by offering broad exposure to US fixed-income securities. Selection is based on macroeconomic analysis and is not restricted by credit rating or maturity.

