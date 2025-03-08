Keybank National Association OH Has $1.07 Million Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Viper Energy by 524.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

