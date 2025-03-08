Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,740 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $64,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Chart Industries by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $373,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $149.89 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

