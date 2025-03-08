Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,379,000 after purchasing an additional 270,694 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.53 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

