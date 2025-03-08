Andra AP fonden Buys 43,700 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

