Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $147,341,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,869.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,069.19. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,505.73 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

