Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

