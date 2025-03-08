Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.75 ($30.16).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €21.72 ($23.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a one year high of €33.49 ($36.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.52.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

