Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 102,724 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $136,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

