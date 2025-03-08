Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,300 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $140,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,596 shares of company stock valued at $18,678,177. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $483.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

