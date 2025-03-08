Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,595,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $162,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Veralto Trading Up 2.3 %

VLTO opened at $100.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

