Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 644 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $171,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,394.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7,774.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,693.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,015.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.