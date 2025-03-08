SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 607.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

