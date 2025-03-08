TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.4 %

TEL stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.