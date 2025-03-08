SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 654.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 767.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after buying an additional 780,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.19 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.