Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 20.7% – Time to Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 884,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,242,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
