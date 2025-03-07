James J. Peterson Sells 19,088 Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Stock

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) Director James J. Peterson sold 19,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $20,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,264,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,236.49. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mobix Labs Price Performance
Mobix Labs stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.33. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative return on equity of 866.93% and a negative net margin of 437.57%.
About Mobix Labs
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
