Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 50,535 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,717,179.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,304,428.14. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,043,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Pinterest by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

