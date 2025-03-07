Alexandra W. Schiff Sells 6,776 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 105,050,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,831,322. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

