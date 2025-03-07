U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,730 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. 155,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,621. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

